Mohammad Rizwan hails his partnership with Babar Azam in 2nd Test against Aus

Karachi [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan said that batting two days and saving a match against Australia in the second Test, was a big achievement for his side.

Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock of 196 as Pakistan managed to grind out an epic draw against Australia on the final day of the second Test in Karachi after batting through 171.4 overs to ensure the series remained deadlocked.

The action in the second Test went into the final over of the match, where Pakistan managed to draw the game with Mohammad Rizwan batting out till the end to see his team through.



"It wasn't an easy task to bat for five sessions to save a Test against a team like Australia, we all know how good a bowling attack they have. We had a plan to go for the chase when I and Babar were batting, but the ball was pretty old, so it was pretty tough to score quick runs against the old ball. We had a simple plan, we needed to play session by session," said Rizwan after the final day ended.

"Definitely there was pressure towards the closing stages, but I tried to keep my calm. What can I say, Babar is the number 1 player in the world, no doubt about that. Everyone knows it. Batting for two days to save a Test match is not that easy, that too against a quality side like Australia," he added.

Both teams walked away with four points each in the WTC standings and continue to occupy the top two spots. (ANI)

