Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad
Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad ruled out of World Cup

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:33 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad ruled out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup because of his aggravating knee injury which he picked up during the warm-up match against Pakistan.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 approved Ikram Ali Khil as a replacement player for Shahzad in the Afghanistan squad for the remainder of the tournament, confirmed ICC.
During the very first World Cup warm-up match being played between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Shahzad scored 22 runs off 24 deliveries. However, in the seventh over he was forced to retire hurt because of discomfort in his left knee.
Shahzad later missed the second warm-up match which was against England but made a comeback in the team during Afghanistan's first two World Cup matches played against Australia and Sri Lanka. However, Shahzad was unable to leave his mark in either of the matches as he was out on a duck against Australia and scored seven runs against Sri Lanka.
Before making any replacement in the squad, it is mandatory that the Event Technical Committee approves that replacement. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).
Afghanistan will now play against New Zealand on June 8. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:44 IST

Google celebrates commencement of Women's World Cup with doodle

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Google on Friday marked the commencement of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France with a doodle created around the teams participating in the football mega event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:13 IST

India thrash Russia 10-0 in FIH Men's Series Finals

Bhubaneswar [India], June 7 (ANI): India defeat Russia 10-0 in their first match of the FIH Men's Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:31 IST

CWC'19: Windies retain review but lose to Aussies by 15 runs

Nottingham [UK], June 6 (ANI): Nathan Coulter-Nile's 92 before a five-wicket haul by Mitchell Starc helped Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:25 IST

ICC asks BCCI to remove army insignia from Dhoni's gloves

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday asked Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from the wicket-keeping gloves of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 22:33 IST

French Open: Djokovic, Thiem cruise into semis

Paris [France] June 6 (ANI): Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals of the French Open on Thursday after defeating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:34 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in Pak-SL clash

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Unpredictable Pakistan and ragtag Sri Lanka will lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at County Ground, Bristol on June 7.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:05 IST

USA defeats South Africa 2-0 in FIH Men's Series Finals

Bhubaneswar [India], June 6 (ANI): USA beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the FIH Men's Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:42 IST

De Villiers' return would have been unfair, says CSA selection...

Johannesburg [South Africa], June 6 (ANI): South Africa's national selection panel Convenor Linda Zondi on Thursday said that AB de Villiers' desire of returning to the team was overlooked as it would have been unfair to young talents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:32 IST

Mary Kom likely to retire after 2020 Olympics

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Six-time world champion Mary Kom is likely to retire after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Manipuri trailblazer said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:23 IST

Yadav expresses his desire of learning from Chahal

Southampton [UK], June 6 (ANI): India spinner Kuldeep Yadav confessed that he needs to learn from Yuzvendra Chahal, who helped side register a dominating victory over South Africa in their World Cup opening match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:43 IST

Australian Open: Sindhu faces second-round exit

Sydney [Australia], June 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Australian Open after she faced a 21-19, 21-18 defeat against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:11 IST

Neymar to miss Copa America due to ankle injury

Leeds UK], June 6 (ANI): Brazil forward Neymar will miss Copa America after he suffered an ankle injury during their friendly match with Qatar, confirmed Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Read More
iocl