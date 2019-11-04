Mohammad Waqas to lead Pakistan U16 for ODI series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Mohammad Waqas will lead Pakistan U16 team in the three-match one-day series against Bangladesh U16.

The one-dayers come days after Pakistan clinching a win in two-match three-day series between the two teams with a 1-0 lead under Aliyan Mehmood's captaincy.

Pakistan U16 squad: Mohammad Waqas (c), Mohammad Shehzad (vc), Abbas Ali, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hasan, Aliyan Mehmood, Aseer Mughal, Hussain, Ibrar Afzal, Ismail, Khalid Khan, Munib Wasif, Rizwan Mehmood, Sikander, and Zubair Shinwari.

All the three matches will be played at Rawalpindi's KRL Stadium commencing from November 4. (ANI)

