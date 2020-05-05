Mohammad Yousuf picks his fab four, leaves out Joe Root

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus crisis, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf named his list of fab four batsman in the world right now.

Fab four is a list that constitutes the names of the four batsmen, who are at present dominating the world cricket with their class. These four players are generally the mainstay of their team's batting line up and are rated as the finest among the many playing in international cricket.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, a fan had asked Yousuf that in his opinion, who are the fab four in the world right at the present moment.

Yousuf in his reply named Indian skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Pakistan ace Babar Azam and Steve Smith as the fab four batsmen present in the modern-day cricket.



Interestingly the veteran Pakistan cricketer picked his compatriot Azam over England ace batsman Joe Root. Azam in recent years has grown as a key cog in the batting wheel of Pakistan's side.

The right-handed batsman, who made his T20I debut in September 2016 is currently the number one ranked cricketer in the shortest format of the game. In ODIs, Azam is at the third spot only after Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Yousuf, the former Pakistan player was himself an excellent batsman. He had represented the Green Army in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

