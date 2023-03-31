Mohammed Shami clinches his 100th IPL wicket in match against CSK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI): Mohammed Shami bagged his 100th wicket on Friday in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2023 season.

He achieved the feat in the match against Chennai Super Kings and Devon Conway became his 100th wicket in IPL. Conway failed to read Shami's delivery and ended up missing the ball completely and the stumps went flying into the air.

Shami has played 94 IPL matches and his best figures are 3/15. With an economy of 8.48, Shami has managed to maintain his economy quite well as a pace bowler.



Shami's 100th wicket also became the first wicket of IPL 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck the first four and six of the 16th edition of IPL. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi stadium.

The 32-year-old pace bowler's experience has always come in handy for GT as also the Indian team. Shami is the 19th player to achieve 100-wicket milestone in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in IPL with 183 wickets in 161 matches and an economy of 8.38.

Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga holds the second position with 170 wickets in 122 matches with an economy of 7.14. Malinga spent over a decade with MI.

The 32-year-old Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has 166 wickets in 131 matches with an economy of 7.61. (ANI)

