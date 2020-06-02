Mohammed Shami distributes food and masks to migrants amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As India continues its fight against coronavirus crisis, Indian spearhead Mohammed Shami distributed food packets and masks among the needy on National Highway 24 in Uttar Pradesh.

The right-handed bowler has also set up a food distribution centre near his house in Sahaspur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Shami, who can be seen wearing mask and gloves, distributing food packets to people going back to their home.

"As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together," tweeted BCCI.



Earlier, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had distributed 2,000 kg of rice among the needy at Belur Math.

Several sports personalities like Sharad Kumar, Rohit Sharma, National Champion Esha Singh and Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj had also contributed their bit for the cause.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed.

Shami was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The pacer would have been in action for the Kings XI Punjab if the IPL had started on March 29.

However, the mega event was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

