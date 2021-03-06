Momentous occasion for all Indians to celebrate Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut: Jay Shah

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said it is a momentous occasion for all Indians to celebrate former skipper Sunil Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut.

BCCI felicitated Gavaskar for his contribution to Indian cricket as Jay honoured the batting great during the lunch break on day three of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah wrote, "Join me in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Shri Sunil Gavaskar Ji's Test debut for India. It is indeed a momentous occasion for all Indians and we are getting to celebrate it at the world's largest cricket facility Narendra Modi Stadium @ICC @BCCI."



The batting legend on Saturday made his social media debut as he finally created an account on Instagram.

Gavaskar's son Rohan tweeted about his father making a debut on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Another debut !! This time on Instagram." In his first post on Instagram, Gavaskar shared an old photo and he captioned the post as: "Hello Instagram. I think I am ready for another debut."

Gavaskar made his Test debut on March 6, 1971, against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Over his career, Gavaskar went on to break many batting records and established himself as one of the finest batsmen to ever play the game.

India toured the West Indies during the 1970-71 cricket season for a five-Test series. The series turned out to be one of the most memorable ones as India won its first-ever Test series against the West Indies.

India, led by Ajit Wadekar, emerged victorious 1-0 in the five-match series and Gavaskar finished as the leading run-scorer, registering four centuries including one double ton. In his career, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for India. He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup win and 1985 World Championship of Cricket victory. (ANI)

