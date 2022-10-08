Mood in team fantastic despite injuries, it is part and parcel of game: Indian pacer Shardul Thakur

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 8 (ANI): Ahead of the second ODI against South Africa, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur said that the mood within all players is fantastic despite the side facing plenty of injuries recently.

This comment comes after all-rounder Washington Sundar replaced pacer Deepak Chahar due to the latter facing stiffness in his back.

"The mood is fantastic. We have been playing together for quite few years. We are comfortable with each other. Injuries are part and parcel of the game. Someone is going to get hurt and some point. We do not need to take it to heart. There is a lot more cricket to come," said Thakur in a pre-match press conference.

On not being selected for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Shardul said that he is disappointed.

"It is every player's dream to play and win the world cup with his team. But, there is a lot of cricket coming, including the 50-over world cup next year. My focus is to perform well in my upcoming matches and help team win matches," he added.



Shardul said that he is ready for any opportunity in case he gets a chance to enter the T20 World Cup squad.

On India's chances of winning the trophy this time, Shardul said, "We all know how great captain he was (MS Dhoni) and we won many ICC tournaments under him. But this team is not less either. We have a good balance and variety, in spinners, pacers and batters. We have made a lot of history as of late, in Australia for instance (by winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy in 2020). I hope they will bring back the trophy after 15 years."

India and South Africa will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

The final ODI will take place on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi,

India had lost the first ODI by 9 runs. South Africa has 1-0 lead in the series.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa squad for ODIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks. (ANI)

