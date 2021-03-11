Moody, Sammy question Gunathilaka's dismissal after all-rounder given out for obstructing the field

St John's [Antigua], March 10 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, Sri Lanka all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka was given out for "willfully obstructing" the field in the first ODI against West Indies on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 22nd over of the Sri Lanka innings, Gunathilaka played a shot but the ball dropped right at his feet as the all-rounder took a couple of steps for a run.

Gunathilaka then moved back to get into the batting crease after deciding not to go for a single but in that process, the all-rounder deflected the ball.



West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard appealed and the all-rounder was given out (soft signal). The third umpire too couldn't find any concrete evidence to overturn the decision and Gunathilaka walked back to the pavilion. Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur stepped out from the dressing room furiously.

Former cricketers were irked at how Gunathilaka was given out. Former Australia skipper Tom Moody claimed that Gunathilaka didn't wilfully obstruct the field.

"Wilful obstruction" no way was that wilful... #shocker #WIvSL," Moody tweeted.

Former skipper Daren Sammy questioned West Indies' intention behind the appeal. "Don't think that was willful at all. I wouldn't appeal but hey," Sammy tweeted.

Gunathilaka's dismissal jolted Sri Lanka's progress in the match as they lost two quick wickets subsequently which saw the visitors losing half their side for 151 in 32 overs. (ANI)

