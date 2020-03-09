Mooney top-ranked in ICC women's T20I rankings after dominating World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Mar 9 (ANI): Australia opener Beth Mooney has grabbed the top spot for batters in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20I rankings after helping her team win the Women's T20 World Cup.

Mooney played an unbeaten knock of 78 runs studded with five sixes and seven fours in the final. She amassed 259 runs at an average of 64 in six innings, the highest by any batter in a single edition of the competition and was named Player of the Tournament.

Mooney has topped the rankings for the first time, having reached number two in March 2018.

India opener Shafali Verma slipped to the third position after grabbing the top spot during the tournament while New Zealand's Suzie Bates remains in the second position in the latest update carried out after the conclusion of the tournament.

Alyssa Healy has moved two slots to the fifth position while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt has advanced 13 slots to reach a career-best 31st place.

Australia left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen is in fifth place, her best position since a career-best fourth ranking in November 2017.

Her team-mates Sophie Molineux and Delissa Kimmince have advanced 10 places each to reach joint-16th and 31st places, respectively.

India's Deepti Sharma has advanced 10 slots to reach 43rd position among batters and is among the top five all-rounders for the first time. (ANI)

