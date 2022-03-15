More I bowl, the better is rhythm: Ellyse Perry after win over WI

Wellington [New Zealand], March 15 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry said that she has been working on her consistency as her side defeated West Indies in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match.

Perry and Ashleigh Gardner scalped three wickets that bundled out West Indies fon 131. Later, an unbeaten knock of 83 runs by Rachael Haynes West Indies by seven wickets, here at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Tuesday.

"It was really nice conditions here. The wind and the slope helped. It was effective to bowl in these conditions. I am working on consistency and then a little on the variations. I drag Ben (Sawyer) out a lot more than what he is paid for (laughs)," said Perry after the game.



"I like training. The more I bowl, the better is the rhythm. We have spoken in our group that this venue will be a kind of a base for us. Rach played really well," she added.

Chasing 132, Australia had a bad start as Alyssa Healy was dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the third over with only six runs on the board. This was followed by Meg Lanning's wicket in the fourth over by Shamilia Connell, leaving the team's total at 7/2.

Perry then came to the crease and played a brief innings with Haynes. Their partnership was broken in the 16th over by Chinelle Henry as Perry got dismissed by her after scoring 10 runs.

Later, Beth Mooney joined hands with Haynes and the duo ensured that there was no further damage. They kept on thrashing the West Indies bowlers and brought their side home with seven wickets and almost 20 overs in hand. (ANI)

