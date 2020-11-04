More than a dream to share 22 yards with MS Dhoni, says Gaikwad

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Wednesday said that it was more than a dream to share the 22 yards alongside skipper MS Dhoni.

Gaikwad's remark came as CSK's campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end. This is the first time, that the Dhoni-led side failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"October 2016 I met him for the first time fractured my finger during my debut Ranji game, He was the mentor of Jharkhand. And he himself came and asked me about how I am," Gaikwad wrote on Instagram.

"October 2020..3 low scores, he himself came up and talked about life!! Fortunate to be able to share the dressing room with him. And more than a dream to share the 22 yards with him and Finishing things off," he added.



Gaikwad also narrated an incident from 2016 as that was the first time, he ended up meeting former India skipper Dhoni. The right-handed batsman also revealed how Dhoni came up to him to inquire about his injury.

Gaikwad played six matches for CSK in this year's IPL and he managed to score 204 runs at an average of 51.00.

Along the way, he also became the first CSK batsman to register three consecutive half-centuries in the IPL.

After the conclusion of CSK's final match against Kings XI Punjab, Faf du Plessis had said that Gaikwad reminds him of a young Virat Kohli.

Before the start of IPL 2020, Gaikwad had tested positive for COVID-19, but the batsman ended up playing the last few matches for the side. (ANI)

