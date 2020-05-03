More than happy to play cricket behind closed doors, says Jason Roy

London [UK], May 3 (ANI): England's opening batsman Jason Roy has said that he cannot wait to play cricket and added that he does not have any problem in playing the game behind closed doors.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just want to play some cricket to be honest. I think for us to be able to go out there and play some cricket would be an incredible feeling. I feel like a kid again. I guess we are governed by the government here, we don't really know what is going on or what the safety measures are," ESPNCricinfo quoted Roy as saying.

"There's way bigger things out there. I'm more than happy to play behind closed doors, it would just be nice to get out there," he added.

The opening batsman also conceded that it might make sense to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia slated to be held this year.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in October-November this year, but with travel restrictions in place in Australia, the fate of the T20 World Cup hangs in the balance.

"If players aren't able to prepare in the right way and are not able to get over to Australia, then it makes sense to postpone it. But if it goes ahead, it's our job to play cricket - and if we're told we have three weeks to prepare to go and play in the World T20, all the boys will be putting the yards in to make sure we're ready for that," Roy said.

"I think all the boys are on edge, waiting for the call saying, 'Right, we have a month turnaround or a six-week turnaround. Get in the nets and go hit some balls.' I think the boys will be as ready as they can be," he added.

2019 was a great year for Jason Roy as he starred with the bat in hand for England during the 50-over World Cup. He also went on to make his Test debut during the Ashes last year, but was dropped before the final Test at Oval.

"I think mentally over the last year or so has been the best place I've been in, barring the end of the summer. Obviously, the Ashes was a very tough time mentally. I think I've been in a fantastic place. All I've done is just forward on that. Trying to stay as positive as possible, keep a perspective and look at the bigger picture," Roy said. (ANI)

