England captain Eoing Morgan
England captain Eoing Morgan

Morgan feels that Bangladesh have lot of potential

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:47 IST

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): England are all set to take on Bangladesh for their third match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and skipper Eoin Morgan is in no way under-estimating the Bangladesh side saying that they have 'huge amount of potential'.
"Bangladesh are a side with a huge amount of potential. It is going to be a difficult game because they're a good side. I think people under-estimate them," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.
England registered a massive 104-run victory in the opening match of the World Cup against South Africa but faced a 14-run defeat against Pakistan. Moreover, in 2015 edition of the World Cup, their upcoming opponents Bangladesh had ousted them from the 2015 edition of the World Cup.
Although admitting that their clash against Bangladesh will be a 'difficult' one, Morgan said that for the last couple of days they had some time off from the game.
"The last couple of days for us has been a case of getting away from the game. I watch a lot of horse racing and speak to friends and family. No, there have been no extra fielding drills. Absolutely not. Fielding for us has been an extremely strong point. We proved that in the first game. We had a bad day in the field at Trent Bridge. That can happen. I wouldn't say we were more anxious than normal," he said.
Morgan also stated that they are going to stick to their game despite facing defeats.
"Before the tournament started we talked about losing games and how we would. Everything goes back to focusing on our strengths and how to get the best out of ourselves. There's no panic. We're very realistic about performances whether we win or lose. If it doesn't go our way next game or the game after, there's no panic. It's all about sticking to the process," Morgan said.
England will face Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens today. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Ponting seeks answers from batsmen after Australia's top-order...

Melbourne [Australia], June 8 (ANI): Despite Australia registering a 15-run win, there was no doubt that the West Indies dismantled the Australian batsmen with their brutal bouncers. After looking at the way batsmen tackled Windies bowling attack, Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting is looking for

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:57 IST

Bangladesh have strong squad, says Plunkett ahead of clash

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI): Bangladesh overpowering South Africa has not shocked England pacer Liam Plunkett as he believes that Bangladesh have a 'strong squad'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard for five years

Madrid [Spain], Jun 8 (ANI): Real Madrid have agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for a five-year term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:05 IST

ICC's statement to BCCI clarifies matter: Manu Sawhney on...

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Friday refused to comment further on the 'Balidan badge' row, stating that the cricket governing body's statement to BCCI 'clarifies the matter'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:33 IST

6 players making international debut is major development, says Isac Doru

Buriram [Thailand], June 7 (ANI): AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru on Friday said that six players making international debut is a major development despite Indian men's senior national team suffering a 1-3 defeat against Curacao in the King's Cup in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 21:46 IST

ICC turns down BCCI request, Dhoni can't sport 'Balidan badge'

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): ICC on Friday turned down the BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to continue wearing the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:59 IST

Adam Zampa reprimanded for using 'audible obscenity'

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): Australia Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded by the ICC and has received one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during a World Cup match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:53 IST

CWC'19: Pak-SL clash called off due to rain

Bristol [UK], June 7 (ANI): Pakistan and Sri Lanka settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was called off on Friday due to relentless rain at the County Ground in Bristol.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:42 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in Kiwi-Afghanistan clash

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): New Zealand have won two matches while Afghanistan have lost as many matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The Kiwi side will aim to register its third consecutive win and Afghanistan, on the other hand, would aim to open their account when the teams clash on

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:00 IST

N Gopalaswami appointed BCCI's electoral officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Supreme Court appointed CoA on Friday announced N Gopalaswami as the BCCI's electoral officer to supervise the elections of the cricketing board and the Indian Cricketers Association.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:27 IST

Nadal beats Federer, enters French Open finals

Paris [France], Jun 7 (ANI): Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals of the French Open on Friday and as a result of this win, the Spaniard has entered the finals, keeping the hopes alive for his 12th Roland Garros title.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:16 IST

CoA seeks govt permission to host Pakistan Women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): CoA, which governs the BCCI, has sought permission from the government to host Pakistan for One-Day International series as part of the ICC Women's Championship.

Read More
iocl