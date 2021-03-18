Morgan has taken English white-ball cricket to a place it's never been before: Buttler

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): England star batsman Jos Buttler has said that skipper Eoin Morgan and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen are the two players he has always looked upon in visitors' white-ball set up.

Morgan on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in the third T20I against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Buttler lavish praise on his skipper and said Morgan has taken English white-ball cricket to a place where it's never been before

"Today is about him and reaching that milestone. He's been a pioneer for England white-ball cricketers. As a leader he has taken English white-ball cricket to a place it's never been before. And I think he has done in quite an incredible way," said Buttler in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.



"He's always been ahead of the curve, alongside Kevin Pietersen. They were the two guys that I always looked to in white-ball teams who could do it a bit differently and take the game forward," he added.

India skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 77 to guide India to 156/6, but the total did not prove to be enough as Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase to hand England a victory by eight wickets. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.

"You are not out and to see your side home is a fantastic feeling. Delighted to contribute and it was nice to spend some time in the middle," said Buttler.

"Credit to the guys to take wickets in the powerplay it really sets the game up for you. It was a different wicket from what we have played on. I think different soil so quite a bit of bounce on this wicket," he added.

With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue. (ANI)

