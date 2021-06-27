Morgan impressed with England's bowling performance in T20I series against SL

Southampton [UK], June 27 (ANI): After defeating Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series, England captain Eoin Morgan hailed his side's bowling performance in all three games.

Dawid Malan fired a sensational fifty before David Willey picked three wickets to help England defeat Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the third and final T20I on Saturday.

England clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series with Saturday's thrashing win over the visitors. The hosts scored 180 in their 20 overs and then folded Sri Lanka for 91 in the dead rubber to seal the series.



"The biggest thing for me out of this series has been our bowling performance. The guys adapted to the conditions extremely well. To bowl first 16 overs of all seam today was outstanding. We can't fault the bowlers for anything, looking towards the T20 World Cup, we're looking to improve our powerplay and death-bowling," said Morgan at the post-match presentation.

"We have made some great strides and I am proud of the way the guys have performed. It's a great opportunity for the guys to stake their claim for the World Cup. We are aware of the capabilities of the players. Today was a great example. It was a hugely commendable opening partnership from Jonny and Dawid," he added.

Talking about the series loss, Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera said: "We know it was always going to be tough but the batting has not been upto the mark. We are not used to the pace and bounce and the execution was not great and we need to have good back-up plans facing a team like this. We have to take responsibility and play to our strengths and that's the best way to approach these kinds of situations."

Malan was chosen as Player of the Match while Sam Curran was adjudged as the Player of the Series.

England and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday. (ANI)

