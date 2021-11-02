Morgan surpasses Dhoni to become most successful captain in T20Is

Sharjah [UAE], November 1 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Asghar Afghan to become the most successful T20I captain.

Morgan achieved the feat when England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

The England skipper now has 43 wins as a captain in T20Is while Dhoni and Asghar both have 42 victories under their belt.

Coming to the game, Jos Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs.



England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the tournament.

Chasing 164, Sri Lanka got off to a worst possible start as they lost opener Pathum Nissanka in the first over. Charith Asalanka and Kusal Perera also departed in the powerplay reducing Sri Lanka to 34/3 in 5.1 overs.

Adil Rashid dimissed both batsmen as Sri Lanka looked clueless during the chase. Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried to score some runs but soon departed leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 76/5.

Wanindu Hasaranga and skipper Dasun Shanaka then stitched a 53-run stand for Sri Lanka but tight fielding and super bowling in the death overs saw the Asian side falling 27-run short.

Earlier, put into bat first, England got off to a bad start but Buttler's masterclass helped the side reach 163/4 in the 20 overs. (ANI)

