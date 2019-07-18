England skipper Eoin Morgan with World Cup trophy.
Morgan thanks fan who names his newborn after him

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:09 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan has thanked a fan for naming his newborn as 'Eoin Morgan'.
"@Eoin16 please meet Henry Eoin Morgan-Bridgland, born today at 11 am. Just to ensure Sunday's events are remembered even more often," James, father of a newborn tweeted.
In a reply to James, Morgan took to Twitter and congratulated him. "That's very cool. Congratulations," Morgan tweeted.

Morgan is the only English captain who has won the ODI World Cup for England in history. England came out triumphant in the recently concluded tournament.
England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling World Cup final on the basis of boundary countback rule as the two teams could not be separated despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over. (ANI)

