Most England players will travel to Australia, Ashes to go ahead as planned: Vaughan

London [UK], October 6 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reckons that most Three Lions' cricketers will travel to Australia and the Ashes will go ahead as planned later this year.

"The Ashes will happen .. I also think most if not all players will travel," Vaughan tweeted.

Over the weekend, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had contacted its men's players and management to provide them with the latest information about the proposed arrangements for this winter's scheduled Ashes tour.



"We remain in regular and positive dialogue with Cricket Australia over these arrangements as the picture is constantly evolving. With health and wellbeing at the forefront, our focus is to ensure the tour can go ahead with conditions for players and management to perform at their best," ECB had said in an official statement.

"We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback," it added. Later this week, the ECB Board will meet to decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made an intervention in order to ensure that the upcoming Ashes series against Australia goes ahead later this year as planned. Johnson raised the issue of a travel ban on the families of England's cricketers with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Both Prime Ministers met over dinner on a diplomatic visit to Washington DC.

Ashes continues to remain in doubt after a number of England players have raised concerns about strict quarantine protocols they are likely to be in for the duration of the tour.

The Ashes between England and Australia is set to commence on December 8 in Brisbane. (ANI)

