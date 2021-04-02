Most important day on my life: Harbhajan recalls 2011 WC victory

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday termed April 2, 2011 as the "most important day" of his life as on this day, he was part of the team that won the 2011 World Cup title for the country after a long wait of 28 years.

"Unbelievable, 2nd of April, that day was the most important day I would say of my career, of my life. I was watching my dreams come true, the way the love was flowing, everyone had a smile on their face and was swaying with happiness. It was not just our win, it was India's win," the veteran spinner said in a video posted by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harbhajan played all nine matches of the tournament and scalped nine wickets at an impressive economy of under 4.5. His best figures of 3/53 came against South Africa -- the only match which India lost in the showpiece event.

India had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the summit clash played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue chased down the 274-run target riding on brilliant innings of 97 and 91* from Gautam Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni.

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" Ravi Shastri, who was commentating at that time, had said of Dhoni after the wicketkeeper-batsman hit a humongous six against Nuwan Kulasekara.

"A day that will always be etched in the memory of every Indian cricket lover. Well done guys!" tweeted Shastri, the current Team India head coach, while remembering the 2011 World Cup win on Friday. (ANI)