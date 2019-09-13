Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Most of the Australians hate me, says Mitchell Marsh

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:18 IST

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): After taking four wickets on day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test, Australian pacer Mitchell Marsh revealed that many people back home hate him for not cementing a place in the side after being given so many chances by the team management.
"Yeah, most of Australia hates me. Australians are very passionate, they love their cricket, they want people to do well. There is no doubt I have had a lot of opportunity at Test level and I have not quite nailed it, but hopefully they can respect me for the fact I keep coming back and I love playing for Australia, I love the baggy green cap and I will keep trying and hopefully I will win them over one day," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Marsh as saying.
Making a return to the Aussie Test side after almost a year, Marsh was exceptional with the ball in hand, as he got the key breakthroughs of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes. It was through his spell that Australia was able to come back into the match.
Marsh was named the team vice-captain ahead of the 2018/19 season but he had a poor series against Pakistan in UAE and he was not able to produce good results against India in December last year, as a result, he was dropped from the side.
The all-rounder revealed that he was battling with personal issues and as a result, it took a toll on him and he was unable to contribute to the side.
"I was not making runs, if you bat No. 4 for Australia you need to make runs. Last year was a range of stuff, a few things in my personal life. I lost a close friend to suicide at the start of the summer and when things like that happen, I did not handle it as well as I could have and that transitioned into my cricket at times as well. I understand everyone goes through tough periods in their life but I certainly did not handle it as best I could," Marsh said.
Marsh is playing in his first Test of the ongoing series and he said he wants to be a positive influence on the side even if he does not get opportunities in the playing XI.
"I wanted to come here and have a positive influence on this group, I think I have done that running the drinks and I just waited for my opportunity. I do not necessarily eat that bad, I am just a big eater, so I probably cut down my portion sizes a fair bit. There is no secret coach Justin Langer has certainly challenged me from a fitness perspective, he wanted me to get fitter and stronger and over the last six months I have put everything I have had into it," Marsh said.
The 27-year-old revealed that he was given a pep talk by the coach Langer to give his all with the ball in hand.
"I think in the past my role as a bowler has been to hold an end. JL came up to me before the start of play and at lunchtime and he just said 'go for it, attack, bowl the way you want to bowl', and I was a little bit, not shocked, but it gave me the confidence to go out there and give it everything I had," Marsh said.
"Maybe a change of mentality allowed me to bowl a bit more attacking as a player and it was fun. I want to be the best I can be at both batting and bowling, I don't really want to pigeonhole one of them. No doubt as an allrounder at times you certainly hit them better than you're bowling or vice versa but that's just something that happens in cricket I guess as an allrounder. I want to be the best allrounder I can be in both facets of the game," he added.
England ended day one of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes at the score of 271/8 here at the Oval.
After being put in to bat, the team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and only Joe Root and Jos Buttler have been able to go past the 50-run mark.
Root was dismissed for 57 whereas Buttler is unbeaten on 64. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:22 IST

Tennis star Kim Clijsters to come out of retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Tennis star Kim Clijsters has announced that she would be coming out of retirement and will be making a return to the tennis court in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:57 IST

Final Ashes Test: England post 271/8 on day one

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): England finished at a score of 271/8 on day one of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes here at the Oval.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:13 IST

Kiren Rijiju urges cricketers to promote Fit India movement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday urged cricketers to promote Fit India movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:44 IST

Wahab Riaz takes a break from red-ball cricket

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz on Thursday decided to 'take a break' from Test cricket citing that he wants to focus on the shorter format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:43 IST

Kohli thanks DDCA, BCCI for dedicating a stand to him at Arun...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli thanked Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a stand named after him was unveiled at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:05 IST

Kohli and Jaitley are inspirational figures: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said that former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley and India skipper Virat Kohli are inspirational figures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:50 IST

I had a special connection with Arun Jaitley: Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): I had a special connection with late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who encouraged and motivated me like anything after my father passed away, said India skipper Virat Kohli here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:18 IST

DDCA renames Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after Arun Jaitley; Virat...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday renamed Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium after the former DDCA president Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:56 IST

Never expected somebody could come close to Sachin Tendulkar:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former India cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday praised skipper Virat Kohli saying that he never expected that somebody could come close to the standard set by Sachin Tendulkar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:22 IST

Kyrgyzstan wants India's help in promoting Kabaddi, envoy meets Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday met Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador, Asein Isaev, who wants to promote Kabaddi in Kyrgystan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:18 IST

Wife scotches rumours of Dhoni's retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): "It is called rumours," said M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh amid speculations over retirement of the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:13 IST

MS Dhoni not retiring, confirms MSK Prasad

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement were put to rest on Thursday with chief selector MSK Prasad saying that there was no update on the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman bidding adieu to cricket.

Read More
iocl