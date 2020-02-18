Motera Stadium to be world's largest cricket stadium

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that Motera Stadium will be the world's largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of more than one lakh spectators.

"#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 World's largest #Cricket stadium," the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

The Motera Stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the wold's largest stadium

Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased. (ANI)

