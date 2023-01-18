Motie, Gabriel, Warrican return to West Indies Test squad against Zimbabwe

St Johns [Antigua], January 18 (ANI): West Indies have recalled an experienced trio of pacer Shannon Gabriel and left-arm spin duo Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican in a 15-player squad for next month's two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

West Indies will look to bounce back from a disappointing performance in their recent Test series in Australia.

Pace duo Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip miss out on the tour due to injury, while left-handed opener Tagnarine Chanderpaul gets another chance to build on his impressive debut against Australia.

West Indies great and lead selector Desmond Haynes believes conditions in Zimbabwe will help his spinners and is confident that both Motie and Warrican can make an impact.



"We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn't go to Australia in Motie and Warrican. With our fast bowlers, Seales has done extremely well for us since he started back in 2021, but with him unavailable we have decided that Gabriel would be best able to fill that role. He (Gabriel) is an experienced bowler who has been at the international level for over 10 years and has knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe when we won there in 2017," Haynes said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

And while Haynes is expecting Zimbabwe to prove a difficult team to beat, he is confident that his side can find their best form.

"This is the start of the international calendar for 2023 and we will hope to start with a win. We appreciate it won't be an easy assignment as Zimbabwe, like most other teams in world cricket, play very well on their home soil on pitches that will support their style of play," Haynes added.

West Indies will play both Test matches at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the first Test running from February 4 to 8, and the second match from February 12 to 16. Ahead of the two-Test Series, West Indies will have a three-day warm-up match against a local side set for January 28 to 30 at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas and Jomel Warrican. (ANI)

