Motivated to be best version of me, I'm driven that way: Jason Holder

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has said that he is really motivated to be the best version of himself and this is what really drives him.

In an interaction with ANI, Holder opened up on how he likes to work with the youngsters, what West Indies need to do better to give better performances against India, and how he shuts out the outside noise.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is, beginning Wednesday evening at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Earlier, West Indies had suffered a 0-3 defeat in the ODI series.

"I wouldn't say I punch above my weight but I am just motivated to be the best version of me. I am driven that way and I think that's what pushes me," Holder told ANI.

In the three ODIs, West Indies batting left a lot to be desired and the side failed to put up a substantial score. The top-order always collapsed and it was the lower-order that came to the rescue, but that was not enough as the team from the Caribbean lost all three ODIs against India.

"Yes we have to really sort our batting out and do a lot better but I think we have time away after this series to really put some individual work in to solve a few issues," said Holder.

When asked how he likes to operate with the youngsters in the side, Holder said: "It's simply part of my role. Ensuring that I give my all for the team and this just happens to be part of it. It's something I enjoy doing because it's genuine and I feel the guys really try to soak up lots of information."

In recent times, there have been some controversies surrounding the West Indies white-ball squad, especially after Odean Smith was dropped for Odean Smith in the T20I series against England.

"Outside noise is part of the sport. For me, I stay aligned to the teams' goals and processes and that's what keeps me grounded," said Holder.

"I think whatever is asked of me I try to deliver for the team, however, I also still have a bowling role to play and the workload sometimes can be a lot," he added.

Last week, Holder was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for Rs 8.75 crore. (ANI)