MS Dhoni has got Virat Kohli's back

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): As the Old Trafford turned blue in support of India against New Zealand at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, the fans expressed their love and respect for both current and former captain, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

ICC in a tweet posted a couple of pictures of spectators standing tall and happy forming Kohli and Dhoni's respective names on their t-shirts.

"Because Dhoni's got Kohli's back," ICC captioned the post.



Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday and the ongoing World Cup is being called as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman's last One-Day International (ODI).

Earlier, Kohli acknowledged the contribution of Dhoni in the team. He heaped praises on Dhoni, saying one should appreciate the former captain who has done so much for the team.

"He (Dhoni) has handled the whole team in translation. We understand what he means to us. You need to appreciate what he's done for Indian cricket. We are very grateful for what he's done for all of us. He's in a very comfortable and happy space. I am really delighted to have played with him for so many years," Kohli said.

Table-toppers India's first semi-final of the World Cup against New Zealand at Old Trafford is currently underway. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. (ANI)

