MS Dhoni is like a mentor to me: Rishabh Pant

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday said MS Dhoni is like a mentor to him adding that the former captain always helps him on and off the field.

Pant took part in an Instagram Live session conducted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

"He is like a mentor to me. He helps me on and off the field. He gives me hints and tries that I figure things out myself so that I do not become dependent on him but he also does not just back off from it," Pant said during the session.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina also helps me, said Pant during the interaction.

Pant also picked Dhoni as his "favourite batting partner".

"Although my favourite batting partner is Mahi Bhai, we get very few chances to bat together. When Mahi Bhai is there, everything feels sorted out as you just have to follow his plan," he said.

"There is Virat, Rohit, whenever you bat alongside seniors, it is a different experience," Pant added. (ANI)

