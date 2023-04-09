MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings cruised to a near-perfect win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium and MS Dhoni's fans couldn't have asked for a better performance. The legendary captain marshalled his troops exceedingly well in a battle of champions on Super Saturday.

The tactical acumen of 'captain cool' Dhoni came to the forefront yet again as he utilised the potential of his players to the best of their abilities and outfoxed Rohit Sharma & Co. Lauding MS Dhoni for his captaincy moves, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri said the former India skipper had every trick up his sleeve as he assessed the pitch well.

Speaking on Star Sports former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri said, "MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner and Jadeja against Mumbai Indians batters. He knew that on such wickets these two can turn the tide, and that is why he showed more confidence in them."

Jadeja was at his best against arch-rivals as the star India all-rounder picked up three wickets and took that sensational reflex catch of Cameron Green - which the experts dubbed as the catch of the tournament.



Speaking on Star Sports former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said, "Ravindra Jadeja is a superhero in the true sense. He can turn the match in his team's favour anytime with the ball or the bat. Not everyone can take the catch he took of Cameron Green. He is such a special player."

Speaking on Star Sports, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, "Like his captain, Jadeja is absolutely fearless. Green's catch is like making a possibility out of the improbable. No matter how much you praise this player, it is less."

But the show-stopper of the evening was a Mumbai boy albeit in CSK's yellow jersey, Rahane - who played a knock for the ages. Playing his first game for CSK, the India cricketer made everyone fall in love with his classical stroke play, again.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Rahane's knock as every shot the talented batter played, oozed class.

"There are no words to praise this knock from Rahane. This inning is going to be will be remembered for years as Rahane has shown his true class. We had all forgotten about his batting style, but now we have a clear idea of his class," Harbhajan Singh said, (ANI)

