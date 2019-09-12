India player MS Dhoni
India player MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni not retiring, confirms MSK Prasad

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement were put to rest on Thursday with chief selector MSK Prasad saying that there was no update on the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman bidding adieu to cricket.
Prasad on Thursday announced the India squad for the Test series against South Africa at a press conference here. When he was asked if there was any update on Dhoni's retirement, Prasad said: "No, absolutely not. I am really surprised to hear that."
A deluge of speculations emerged after India skipper Virat Kohli shared his image along with Dhoni on Twitter. Kohli captioned the image as "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."
In the Test squad, KL Rahul has failed to find a spot while Shubman Gill has been named in the squad. Prasad said that Gill has done well in both the positions as an opener and a middle-order batsman.
"Shubman Gill has done well in both positions as an opener and middle order, so he can be a back up in both the slots," he said.
India's squad for three Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.
The first Test match between India and South Africa will begin on October 2. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:17 IST

KL Rahul out, Shubman Gill in as India announce Test squad for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday announced India squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:49 IST

Luka Modric sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Sept 12 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has sustained a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:41 IST

Per Mertesacker hails 'genius' Mesut Ozil

Leeds [UK], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker praised Mesut Ozil as a genius, adding that it is up to the 30-year-old how to take his game to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:30 IST

South Africa prepare themselves for first T20I against India

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], Sept 12 (ANI): Ahead of the T20I series against India, South Africa team had a practice session at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:10 IST

Kohli's post leaves netizens in doubt over Dhoni's retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): After India skipper Virat Kohli posted a memory with MS Dhoni on Thursday, netizens are in doubt if the former captain was retiring.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:44 IST

Perry, Healy move up in rankings as Australia seal World Cup berth

Dubai [UAE], Sept 12 (ANI): Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy have advanced in the ICC Women's player rankings after their admirable performance in ICC Women's Championship series against West Indies, which they won 3-0 to ensure a place in the Cricket World Cup 2021 with six matches still to play.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:48 IST

Seth Rollins finds out his brother, sister who he never knew existed

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently found out about his brother and sister who he never knew existed!

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:59 IST

Mary Kom recommended for Padma Vibhushan, 8 other woman athletes...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Six-time record World Champion boxer Mary Kom has been recommended for the 'Padma Vibhushan'-- India's second-highest civilian award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:34 IST

Kohli remembers 'special night' when Dhoni make him run like in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a memory of a Super 10 match against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup and called the match unforgettable as MS Dhoni made him run like in a fitness test.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:04 IST

Ellyse Perry becomes third cricketer to take 150 ODI wickets

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], Sept 12 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Wednesday became the third woman cricketer to have scalped 150 ODI wickets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:51 IST

Committed to safety, security of Sri Lanka team: Pak Cricket Board

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): After Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to seek the assistance of their government to conduct a reassessment of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the team's tour, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reiterated its "commitment to provide complete safety and security t

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:35 IST

Meg Lanning becomes leading run-scorer for Australia across all formats

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], Sept 12 (ANI): As Australia registered an eight wickets win over West Indies in ODI on Wednesday, batswoman Meg Lanning scripted the history as she became the highest ever run-scorer for Aussies across all formats.

Read More
iocl