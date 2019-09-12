MS Dhoni not retiring, confirms MSK Prasad

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement were put to rest on Thursday with chief selector MSK Prasad saying that there was no update on the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman bidding adieu to cricket.

Prasad on Thursday announced the India squad for the Test series against South Africa at a press conference here. When he was asked if there was any update on Dhoni's retirement, Prasad said: "No, absolutely not. I am really surprised to hear that."

A deluge of speculations emerged after India skipper Virat Kohli shared his image along with Dhoni on Twitter. Kohli captioned the image as "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."

In the Test squad, KL Rahul has failed to find a spot while Shubman Gill has been named in the squad. Prasad said that Gill has done well in both the positions as an opener and a middle-order batsman.

"Shubman Gill has done well in both positions as an opener and middle order, so he can be a back up in both the slots," he said.

India's squad for three Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

The first Test match between India and South Africa will begin on October 2. (ANI)

