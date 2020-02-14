MS Dhoni shares growling glimpse of tiger from Kanha visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday shared a growling glimpse of a tiger from his visit to Kanha Tiger Reserve.

The 38-year-old cricketer posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it saying, "When u spot the tiger on ur own and he obliges u with just enough time to click a few pics. Visit to Kanha was outstanding."



Earlier in January, Dhoni was dropped from BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah have been listed in the A+ category.

Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss. (ANI)

