MS Dhoni visits Team India at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday visited team India's dressing room here at JSCA Stadium Complex and interacted with the players.

The third and final Test of India and South Africa was played in Ranchi, which is also Dhoni's hometown.

India won the final Test of the three-match series by an innings and 202 runs to whitewash South Africa 3-0 at JSCA Stadium Complex.

India required two wickets on the fourth day of the Test. South Africa resumed their innings from 132/8 and were only able to add one run to their scoreboard as India bowled out visitors to 133 after enforcing the follow-on.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem scalped the last two wickets of Proteas. With this win, India managed to clean sweep South Africa in a Test series for the first time.

Soon after the win, The Board of Control for Cricket tweeted a picture in which Dhoni can be seen sharing some tips with Debutant Nadeem.

[{9b82f232-bd9d-4724-aca5-777c1ed0f994:intradmin/BCCI_pKY1ku6.JPG}]

India head coach Ravi Shastri also shared a picture of him with Dhoni and said, "Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win."

[{ac667f77-2a92-4808-bde1-c21ba6cd8955:intradmin/Ravi_WmXWVT1.JPG}]

Dhoni has not played any game since India's semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup. He made himself unavailable for West Indies tour and also for home series against South Africa. (ANI)

