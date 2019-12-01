MSK Prasad led selection panel's tenure is over, confirms Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that MSK Prasad-led selection panel's tenure is over.

"Tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond your tenure," Ganguly said in the press conference here on Sunday.

Ganguly conducted a press conference after the BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting here on Sunday. Jay Shah, secretary, Arun Singh Dhumal, treasurer, Mahim Verma, vice president, all took part in the meeting.

Ganguly is satisfied with the performance of the selection committee, saying they have done a good job.

"They have done a good job. The team has done well," he said.

Ganguly also stated that they will fix a term and it is not right to appoint selectors every year.

"We will fix a term for selectors. It is not right to appoint selectors every year," said Ganguly. (ANI)

