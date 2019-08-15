MSL announces marquee star players for second edition

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 15 (ANI): Mzansi Super League (MSL) on Wednesday announced marquee star players, both South African and international, for the second edition of the tournament.

The list includes names of former South Africa player AB de Villiers, West Indies' batsman Chris Gayle and England's Jason Roy.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe expressed his excitement over the league.

"Entertainment is going to be the name of the game and the quality of T20 cricket is assured with these players having become global household names on the circuit around the world with most of them having played in the world-leading Indian Premier League," Moroe said in a statement.

"The high level of interest to participate in our league confirms the great attraction of South Africa as a global destination. This is indeed very exciting," he added.

Moroe said that the 'top quality' list of players sets a high bar for the tournament.

"This top-quality list of players sets a high bar for our tournament. We can certainly look forward to some enthralling contests that will grip the imagination of fans in South Africa and around the world," Moroe said.

There will be six competing teams and a total of 32 matches on a home and away basis, with each team having 16 players. The CSA unanimously approved that each team will have a minimum of three and a maximum of four overseas players. The tournament will be held in November and December.

South African Marquee Players: Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock, Durban Heat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir, Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis, Tshwane Spartans: AB de Villiers

International Marquee Players: Cape Town Blitz: Wahab Riaz (Pakistan), Durban Heat: Alex Hales (England), Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle (Windies), Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy (England), Paarl Rocks: David Willey (England), Tshwane Spartans: Tom Curran (England). (ANI)

