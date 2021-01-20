Mudassar Nazar Joins T10 Sports Management as technical director

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 20 (ANI): Pakistan cricket legend Mudassar Nazar, who scored over 6,500 runs and took over 150 wickets in international cricket, has been appointed as the technical director for T10 Sports Management (TSM).

TSM is a group company of the multinational and diversified conglomerate Mulk Holdings. The former all-rounder joins T10 Sports Management just before the start of the second season, slated to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28-February 6.



Speaking about the importance of the T10 format, Mudassar Nazar, Technical Director, T10 Sports Management, said: "We are in the entertainment business, whether it was 100 years ago or it's now. If the audience is not entertained, then we don't move an inch. Any cricketer, who is in love with the game, will love to watch any format and this is a very exciting format. If I was still playing, I would have tried this format.

"I would have trained hard and probably changed my approach to the game and that is why it's so fascinating to see players who are so good in the four-day and five-day formats and then they change their game and skill and then try and outperform people in this event."

International stars such as West Indies' Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, among others, have been confirmed for the eight-team cricket extravaganza in January-February. The eight franchises, who will fight it out in the middle include Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors and Pune Devils. (ANI)

