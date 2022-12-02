Mumbai Indians announces skippers for its global teams; Details here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): MI Global on Friday announced the captains for its MI Emirates and MI Cape Town teams. West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan will take over the captain's duties for MI Emirates and MI Cape Town, respectively.

Mumbai Indians went global with the addition of teams in the T20 cricketing leagues of South Africa and UAE earlier this year.

The new members of Mumbai Indians 'One Family', MI Emirates and MI Cape Town are set to debut in their inaugural seasons in January 2023, an official statement said on Friday.

Both teams feature some of the best players from across global cricket and will look to replicate the Mumbai Indians' ethos and focus that has helped it be one of the most successful franchises in global cricket.



Kieron Pollard's squad will feature the best of world cricket talent in Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Imran Tahir.

Rashid Khan's team comprises of a solid local South African core of Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, along with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone. The SA20 season will begin on January 10, 2023, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game.

"We're extremely pleased to announce our captains for our extended MI Global one family for the cricketing season 2023. We have an amazing mix of talent, experience, and passion in both our captains. I'm convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket," said Akash Ambani, as per the statement.

"Both will work with our excellent coaching teams to infuse the MI spirit in MI Emirates and MI Cape Town and win the hearts of cricket fans in UAE and South Africa," Akash Ambani added.

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record five trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles. (ANI)

