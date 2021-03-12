Mumbai Indians are better T20 team than India: Michael Vaughan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan trolled the Indian side after England restricted hosts to 124/7 in the first T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

India got off to the worst possible start as the hosts lost two big wickets inside the first three overs. And while Shreyas Iyer did rescue the hosts from early blows the Virat Kohli-led side was only able to score 124 runs in the 20 overs.

Vaughan said five times IPL champions Mumbai Indians are a better side than Team India in the shortest format of the game.

"The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI !!! #JustSaying #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

After being four down with 48 runs on board in the first ten overs, Shreyas and Hardik Pandya rescued India as the hosts crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over.

But Archer in the 18th over gave just three runs and removed Hardik and Shardul Thakur on consecutive balls to jolt India's progress. Wickets kept falling for India on one end but Shreyas (67) continued to play his shots before Dawid Malan pulled off a screamer at fine leg.

In the last three overs, India scored just 22 runs and lost three wickets courtesy of some fine death over bowling by the English side.



Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid provided England with a dream start and Mark Wood then extended the visitors' upper hand in the match by removing Shikhar Dhawan in the fifth over.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant did play some quality shots but wasn't able to create an impact. He first reverse-flicked Archer for a six and then smashed a four to ease some pressure off but Dhawan's wicket in the fifth over put England in the driver's seat.

At the end of the six overs, India was 22/3. It is also the hosts' second-lowest powerplay score in T20Is. Pant then along with Shreyas Iyer stitched a 28-run stand for the fourth wicket before he holed out to Bairstow leaving India at 48/4 in 10 overs.

Shreyas continued his risk-free batting but Hardik Pandya creamed a six and a four as soon he came into bat. In the next five overs, India scored 35 runs without losing a wicket.

Shreyas soon joined the party and slammed back-to-back fours in Archer's third over as India looked to finish off the innings on a high. The right-handed batsman scored his third half-century in just 36 balls as India crossed the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

But Archer struck with two wickets in the 18th over as England staged a comeback. In the end, India was only able to score 124/7 in the 20 overs.

Meanwhile, England has got off to a good start chasing 125. The visitors have scored 50 runs in the powerplay. (ANI)

