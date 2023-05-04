Mumbai Indians becomes first team to chase 200 plus consecutive targets in IPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): Mumbai Indians chased down a massive total of 215 against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium and by doing this they became the first team to successfully chase down 200 plus targets in two consecutive IPL matches.

Earlier, Mumbai chased down the target of 213 in a dramatic fashion against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's impressive knock of 55(29) was the highlight of MI's impressive chase. The versatile Indian batter once again stepped up to help MI chase down the target.

In its chase of 215 runs, MI was rocked early as they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck on the third ball of the inning. MI was reduced to 0/1 in 0.3 overs. Following this, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green started to build a partnership.

Rishi was smashed for 17 runs in the fifth over, including two sixes and a four.MI crossed the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs. The 54-run stand between the duo ended after Green was dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 23 off 18 balls. Rahul Chahar took a great catch at deep mid-wicket. MI was 54/2 in 6 overs at the end of the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav was next up at the crease and took the chase forward with Kishan. At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 91/2, with Kishan (43*) and Suryakumar (20*) unbeaten at the crease.



The 100-run mark was up for MI in 10.4 overs. MI batters continued to punish Rahul Chahar, hitting him for three fours. Kishan reached his IPL fifty off 29 balls. Kishan and Suryakumar also brought up their rollicking fifty-run stand. The 13th over saw Sam Curran hit for two fours and two sixes by Suryakumar, who brought up his third IPL fifty this season off just 23 balls. This over gave away 23 runs.

Punjab's miserable bowling display continued as Arshdeep leaked 21 runs in the 15th over. MI crossed the 150-run mark in 14.2 overs. At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 170/2, with Kishan (74*) and Suryakumar (66*) unbeaten.PBKS made a brief comeback into the match as Ellis got Suryakumar for 66 off 31, innings studded with eight fours and two sixes. Arshdeep got Kishan for 75 off 41 balls, comprising seven fours and four sixes. MI was reduced to 178/4 in 16.1 overs.

Tilak Varma was next up on the crease and he announced his arrival by smashing Arshdeep for two sixes and a four. He cut down the deficit to 21 runs in 18 balls. David (26*) and Tilak (19*) finished off the match with seven balls to spare in 18.5 overs. MI finished at 216/4.

Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 2/34 in four overs. Arshdeep got one wicket but gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Rishi also got a wicket.

After finding their way back to the winning ways Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)

