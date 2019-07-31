IPL defending champion Mumbai Indians with the 2019 title. (Photo/Mumbai Indians Twitter)
IPL defending champion Mumbai Indians with the 2019 title. (Photo/Mumbai Indians Twitter)

Mumbai Indians swap Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals' Sherfane Rutherford

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday completed a swap deal with Delhi Capitals and replaced spinner Mayank Markande with Sherfane Rutherford.
Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians successfully completed the player transfer, releasing Markande to Delhi Capitals and enlisted the hard-hitting West Indies and Guyanese batsman Rutherford in their squad.
The 20-year-old Rutherford will be another player to exemplify Mumbai Indian's 'spot them young and watch them grow' approach to team building.
In the 2019 IPL season, Markande only got chance in the three matches for MI and took a single wicket for his side.
"We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family," said Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani.
On the other hand, Rutherford played seven matches and scored 73 runs, with a high score of 28.
"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians," Akash added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:26 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls fond memory of having first cup of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday recalled a fond memory of having his first cup of coffee at CCD after the company's founder-owner VG Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of Netravati river near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:20 IST

Thailand Open: Saina, Kashyap, Pranoy, and Srikanth proceed to next round

Bangkok [Thailand], July 31 (ANI): Indian shuttlers dominated in the first round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday as Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Pranoy, and Kidambi Srikanth proceeded to the second round of the tournament after winning their respective matches.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:24 IST

Viktor Axelsen withdraws from badminton world championships

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): Denmark's badminton player, World number five, Viktor Axelsen on Wednesday pulled out of the BWF World Championships 2019 due to a back injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:36 IST

Ashes: Stuart Broad asks Jofra Archer to be patient

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Wednesday urged teammate and fast bowler Jofra Archer to be patient ahead of the forthcoming Ashes, starting August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:09 IST

Main focus is to win some matches in COTIF Cup: Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky on Wednesday said that the team's main focus is to win some games in the upcoming COTIF Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:08 IST

England's Ashes jersey numbers confirmed

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Jersey numbers to be worn by England men's cricket team in the Ashes Test series has been confirmed by its national governing body on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

63 years to Jim Laker's ten-wicket haul in single Test innings

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): It has been 63 years since English pacer Jim Laker's feat of becoming the first bowler to scalp all ten-wickets in a single Test match against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:01 IST

Janette Brittin gets honour at The Oval

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): The Oval Cricket ground on Wednesday named a room in member's pavilion after Janette Brittin, a woman cricketer from England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:53 IST

Harbhajan asks authorities why his application for sports award...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): After finding out that his application for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award got delayed, cricketer Harbhajan Singh has asked the Sports Department and Sports Council Punjab to look into the matter, saying that he had filled the form by the due date.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:21 IST

Captaincy an honour and big responsibility: Harmanpreet Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh who made a foray into the hockey team in 2015, will be leading the side in the upcoming Olympic Test event and said the role of captaincy will be a big responsibility.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:41 IST

Hiring process for new head coach of India team may get delayed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The hiring procedure for the new coach of Indian cricket team may get delayed as the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has not yet given the undertaking of conflict of interest, a top source within the Committee of Administrators has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:39 IST

Chelsea FC bans supporter for life for racially abusing Raheem Sterling

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): England's football club Chelsea has banned a supporter for life for hurling racial abuse at Manchester City's player Raheem Sterling.

Read More
iocl