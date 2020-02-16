Mushfiqur Rahim returns to B'desh squad for one-off Test against Zimbabwe

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb 16 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Zimbabwe, the selectors announced on Sunday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad. Fast fowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed have also been called back into the team.

Rahim had earlier missed the Test match against the Green Shirts in Pakistan due to personal reasons.

Bangladesh's squad: Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md. Mithun, Litton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.

Bangladesh lost the Test against Pakistan by an innings and 44 runs. The match saw the visitors Bangladesh copping criticism for their batting approach.

The Bangla Tigers will take on Zimbabwe in the one-off Test, slated to begin from February 22. (ANI)

