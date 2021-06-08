Mushfiqur Rahim wishes to skip T20I series against Zimbabwe

Dhaka [Sri Lanka], June 8 (ANI): Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has informed the selectors that he wants to pull out of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasn't approved Mushfiqur's request and will decide once the batsman officially informs the cricket operations department.

"Mushfiq has requested for a break during the T20Is, but he is available for the Test and ODIs," ESPNcricinfo quoted chief selector Minhajul Abedin as saying.



"I think he may be tired after playing for so long, which is why he wants the leave. We will decide once he officially informs the cricket operations department," he added.

This is the second time that Mushfiqur has requested for a break. He had skipped the Pakistan tour in 2020, saying that his family was skeptical about his safety.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh is likely to be in Zimbabwe from June 29 to July 28 to lock horns in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

Last month, Bangladesh clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 after suffering a loss in the third ODI. Mushfiqur played a key role in Bangladesh's triumph scoring 237 runs in three games including a stunning ton.

After the series win, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said he wants the side to come out victorious in games away from home. (ANI)

