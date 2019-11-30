My 7 is bigger than yours: Rajasthan Royals trolls Yasir Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday trolled Pakistan's Yasir Shah after Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to register 7,000 runs in the Test cricket.

During the first Test at Brisbane, Shah dismissed Smith and went on to signal seven (the number of times he has dismissed the batsman in the longest format of the game).

However, soon after Smith achieved the milestone, Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and wrote: "My 7 is bigger than yours #AusvPak | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily."

Smith achieved the feat on day two of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. He reached 7000 runs in just his 126th innings. With this feat, he has surpassed England's Wally Hammond, who had scored these runs in 131 innings.

Australia are on a dominating position in the second Test match as they declared their first innings on 589/3. Pakistan will resume day three from 96/6. (ANI)

