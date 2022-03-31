My favourite footballer is Neymar: RCB's Hasaranga reveals reason behind special celebration against KKR

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] March 31 (ANI): The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga revealed the reason behind his celebration in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Wednesday.

RCB secured their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2022 by beating the KKR by 3 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. A stellar bowling performance by RCB, spearheaded by Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul restricted KKR to 128 before useful lower-order contributions from RCB batters took them over the line in a final-over thriller.

Wanindu Hasaranga who was adjudged 'Man of the Match' in the post-match presentation while talking about the game said: "Crucial situation, I got only four (runs) and got out." The all-rounder also talked about his bowling exploits, saying: "I am really happy. Especially with the dew, it is very hard to bowl."

The Sri Lankan international then talked about his celebration which is inspired by Paris Saint-Germain FC superstar Neymar Jr.

"My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don't take any pressure. That's why I feel I got success," Hasaranga said.

RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 132-7 (Sherfane Rutherford 28, Shahbaz Ahmed 27; Tim Southee 3-20) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 128 (Andre Russell 25, Umesh Yadav 18; Wanindu Hasaranga 4-20) by 3 wickets. (ANI)