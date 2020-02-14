'My first love': Tendulkar shares video of him having 'net session'

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 : As netizens continue to pour their heart out for their loved ones on the occasion of Valentines' Day, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself having a net session.

Tendulkar posted the video on Twitter, saying: "My first love".

The Master Blaster was last seen in action on Sunday, as he came out of retirement to face one over of Australia Ellyse Perry during the mid-innings break of Bushfire relief fundraiser match.

In the Bushfire Bash, Tendulkar was the coach of Ponting XI and the side managed to outclass Gilchrist XI by one run.

46-year-old Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

He is now a mentor of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).