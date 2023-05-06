My heartbeat was touching 200 in last over: KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy after win over SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy said his "heartbeat was touching 200" as he bowled the final over defending nine runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last over.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in yet another last-over thriller. A disciplined bowling performance saw KKR bounce back in the slog overs as they displayed nerves of steel under pressure.

It was sixth loss for SRH in nine matches.

"My heartbeat was touching 200 in the last over, but I wanted them to make hit to the longer part of the ground. The ball was slipping a lot and my best bet was longer side and that was my only hope," Varun Chakaravarthy said in a post-match presentation.

In his first over, he gave away 12 runs. The wily spinner started off well in the last over as he gave away just two singles off the first two balls and then had Samad (21 off 18) caught at deep mid-wicket to bring the equation to 7 needed of 3.



Mayank Markande shuffled way across and looked to scoop his first ball but missed. A dot ball. Markande lofted the next ball to long on for just a single. With six needed of the last ball, Chakaravarthy darted in a faster short ball outside off which Bhuvneshwar looked to pull but missed as KKR produced a brilliant comeback to win the match by 5 runs.

"My first over I went for 12 runs, Markram hit me for 2 fours and that's how the game goes. Last year I was bowling around 85 kmph, I was trying out many things and I realized that I needed to work on my revolutions and I did work on it," he added.

Coming to the match, KKR opted to bat first after opting to bat first. They could post 171/9 in their 20 overs. Rinku Singh (46 in 35 balls), Nitish (42 in 31 balls) and Andre Russell (24 in 15 balls) were among the standout batters for KKR.

Marco Jansen (2/24) and T Natrajan (2/30) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and Kartik Tyagi got a wicket each. Chasing 172, SRH lost four wickets for 54 runs, but a 70-run stand between skipper Markram (41 in 40 balls) and Klaasen (36 in 20 balls) pulled SRH back into the match. However, KKR bowlers held their nerves in death overs to deny their opponents a win.

Shardul Thakur (2/23) and Vaibhav Arora (2/32) impressed KKR with their bowling. Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarty and Harshit Rana got a wicket each. For his spell of 1/20, Varun was given the 'Man of the Match' award.

KKR are in the eighth position with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points. (ANI)

