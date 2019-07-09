My life is now sorted: Vaughan on being blocked by Manjrekar

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): My life is now sorted, stated former England player Michael Vaughan on Tuesday after being blocked by ex-Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter.

"My life is now sorted !!!! #OnOn @ The Point, Old Trafford Cricket Ground," Vaughan tweeted on Tuesday. Vaughan also shared the screenshot on his Instagram account.



In the past recent days, both Vaughan and Manjrekar engaged in a verbal spat after the latter included Ravindra Jadeja in India's semi-final squad after calling him a 'bits and pieces' player.

Taking a dig at Manjrekar, Vaughan on July 6 tweeted: "What's your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ?"



Manjrekar replied to Vaughan saying: "'Predicted' my dear Vaughan...not 'my' team."

After Jadeja found a spot in the playing XI in India's semi-final match against New Zealand on Tuesday, Vaughan did not miss the opportunity and posted a series of tweets mentioning 'bits and pieces'.

"Bits & pieces time ... !! #CWC19," he tweeted.



In another tweet, he wrote: "Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19."



Vaughan's tweets did not go well with Manjrekar, who later blocked Vaughan on Twitter.

Before saying his life is now sorted, Vaughan also tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19." (ANI)

