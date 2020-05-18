My mental state is simple during run chases, says Kohli

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday gave a peek into his mindset whenever he goes out to bat while chasing targets for the Men in Blue.

Kohli was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal where he was asked to talk about his mindset during run chases.

"When it comes to chasing targets, my mental state is simple -- if someone says something to me from the opposition side, then I get more motivated. When I was younger, I used to watch matches on television. If India did not end up winning the match while chasing targets, I used to think if I was there, I would have won the match," Kohli said.

"Chasing is a situation where you know how many runs you have to score. For me winning is important. While chasing I think I can walk out not out. At that time I think I can make the team win. If the target is 370/380, I never feel like that it cannot be done," he added.

The 31-year-old Kohli also described how he set up the chase against Sri Lanka in Hobart when India had to chase 330 odd runs in 40 overs to qualify for the finals.

"There was a game in Hobart against Sri Lanka, where we had to chase 330 odd in 40 overs to qualify for the finals. I discussed with Raina that we will set up the chase as if we are playing two T20 matches," Kohli said.

The Indian skipper has an impeccable record while chasing targets for his side.

He has scored more ODI centuries when India is chasing in the match and he enjoys an outstanding average during run-chases.

Over the years, the comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli has 70 centuries across all formats.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings. (ANI)

