My performance wasn't up to mark, knew I will remain unsold: Mohammad Nabi on IPL auction

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi who remained unsold in Friday's Indian Premier League 2023 auction, said he already knew that he will not be going under the hammer after failing to produce an "up to the mark" performance.

Mohammad Nabi went unsold in the IPL 2023 auction with a base price of INR 1 crore.

The 37-year-old Afghanistan player has played many games for Afghanistan and has previously participated in the IPL.

Nabi played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022. He was, however, released by the team ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Nabi did not appear in any games for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2022 season.



"I didn't do anything in the last year's IPL and I knew earlier that I will not be going under the hammer this time as my performance wasn't up to the mark, so I accept this quietly and will focus on my game and will back next year surely," Nabi told ANI.

Nabi has been a member of the IPL since the 2017 season. He has so far played for two teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The former Afghanistan skipper has appeared in 17 IPL games so far. The right-handed batsman has scored 180 runs and taken 13 wickets.

Earlier, after crashing out of World Cup 2022, Nabi announced his decision to resign as Afghanistan's captain following the loss to Australia. Nabi captained the team in 35 T20Is - first leading them in 2013 - with Afghanistan winning 16 of those matches.

For Afghanistan, Nabi has appeared in 3 Tests, 136 ODIs, and 103 T20Is. In 3 Tests, he gathered 33 runs and picked 8 wickets. In ODIs, he has scored 2956 runs in 121 games at an average of 27.12. He has also hit one century and 15 half-centuries in ODIs and picked 144 wickets.

Playing for his country in 103 T20Is, Nabi scored 1664 runs at an average of 21.06 with four fifties and a strike rate of 139+. The right-arm off-spinner has scalped 84 wickets in 103 T20Is. (ANI)

