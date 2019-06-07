N Gopalaswami appointed BCCI's electoral officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Supreme Court appointed CoA on Friday announced N Gopalaswami as the BCCI's electoral officer to supervise the elections of the cricketing board and the Indian Cricketers Association.

Gopalaswami is a former Chief Election Commissioner of India and he will be operating from the BCCI headquarters from here.

On May 21, the CoA had announced that BCCI elections would be held on October 22, 2019.

It had been announced earlier that the electoral officer would be appointed by June 30.

The electoral protocol for the BCCI elections will be prepared by the electoral officer in consultation with the CoA and will be communicated to all state associations.

The appointment of the electoral officer will be done by the respective State Association on July 1.

By August 14, the process of preparation of the list of members, protocol and electoral roll of the State Associations by the electoral officer will be completed.

The elections of the state associations will be completed on September 14.

The names of representatives of the State Associations to the BCCI will be finalised on September 23.

The preparation of the electoral roll of nominees qualified for the BCCI elections will be done on September 30.

And finally, the elections of BCCI will be held on October 22.

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA that currently consists of chief Vinod Rai and members Diana Edulji and Lt General Ravi Thodge has now run Indian cricket for more than two years. (ANI)

