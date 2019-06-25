Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib

Naib feels poor fielding took match away from them against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:43 IST

London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib believes that it was their sluggish fielding which thwarted them from winning their first game in the ongoing World Cup.
Afghanistan, on Monday, faced a 62-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh after they failed to chase down the target of 262 runs.
"If you look at the match, we missed a couple of catches and gave away around 30, 35 runs with misfields. Without those, maybe the total is not that much. The wicket was slow, and it's good for batting. Because of misfielding, we missed the opportunity again," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Naib as saying.
Naib also admitted that Rashid Khan is giving his 100 per cent but he too is disappointed about the fielding. Khan failed to pick any wicket in the match but Naib said that because of the fielding, Khan might have missed his momentum.
"If we look for Rashid, where I want him, he is trying hard. He giving his 100 per cent, but he's also disappointed about the fielding. One time he's very angry in the field. That's why if you not field well, he also upset. Rashid is one of those players, he is trying in every department, especially in fielding, bowling, and also batting. Again, we give it extra runs, and that's why one time Rashid look very upset in the middle. So I asked him just keep relaxed and just focus on your bowling. So I think he missed his momentum there because of fielding," he said.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who atop the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings, scored 51 runs and became the highest run-getter of the tournament with 476 runs under his belt. Moreover, he took five wickets during the match which hindered Afghanistan batting line-up to chase down the target.
Naib praised Shakib Al Hasan and said: "He's the world No.1 allrounder. He has a lot of experience, he took his time on the wicket when he batted, and he bowled really well, according to the plan. The wicket was not turning much for them, but he bowled in the right areas, so that's why he got the wickets."
Afghanistan will now face Pakistan on June 29. (ANI)

