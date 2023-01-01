Najam Sethi chairs second PCB Management Committee meeting, Pakistan Junior League to be discontinued

Lahore [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Najam Sethi chaired the second meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Management Committee at the National High-Performance Centre on Saturday, where it was decided to discontinue the Pakistan Junior League and to revive the junior series on home-and-away basis in order to provide a pathway for young high-performing cricketers.

The PCB Management Committee held an extensive discussion on the restoration of the Regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments/Service Organisations in line with the PCB Constitution 2014, as per a statement from the board.

Following detailed discussions, it was announced Regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments/Service Organisations stand restored and a strategic plan will now be prepared to include them formally in the domestic cricket structure, including participation in the PCB Board of Governors in due course.



The Management Committee approved the constitution of 12 PCB Committees and agreed that their compositions will be announced in due course.

The following committees will be constituted: Domestic Restructuring Committee, Domestic Restoration Committee for Region, Department Cricket Restoration Committee, NHPC Remodeling Committee, Restructuring of Women's Cricket Committee, Cricket Infrastructure Committee, Audit Committee, Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee, Human Resource Committee, Legal Affairs Committee, National Selection Committees and Benevolent Fund Committee

The PCB Management Committee confirmed that it will honour and fulfil all Domestic Player Contracts, which are valid until August 2023.

The PCB Management Committee, as part of its strategy to continue to invest in women's cricket, expressed its enthusiasm and commitment to launch The Women's League, which has been renamed as Pakistan Women's League.

It was also agreed to hold discussions with the Pakistan Super League franchises to include an Under-19 player under their Emerging Categories in the playing line-ups. (ANI)

