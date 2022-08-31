Najibullah's hitting swung match in our favour, says Afghanistan skipper after win over Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI): Following his side's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said that Najibullah Zadran's hitting in death overs changed the game in their favour.

A late blitz from left-hander Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he hit a flurry of sixes to help his team defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Group B tie on Tuesday.

He said that bowling first turned out to be better for their side, as it helped them get an idea about the pitch.

"The pitch was new and nobody had played on it. Bowling first was better, we got an idea of what the pitch was. That is why we took early wickets and put our opponents under pressure," said Nabi in a post-match press conference.

He said that for the last 15 years, the side has played in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi.

"We do not trust Sharjah to help us hit 200 runs all the time. Sometimes, lower totals are tough to chase. Batters did not throw early wickets and we targetted bowlers later," he added.

The skipper said that team wants to play good cricket in the Super Four phase and wants to show that it has quality batters, bowlers and fielders.



Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

Top-class bowling spells by pacer Mujeeb ur Rahman and spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 despite a fighting knock by Mosaddek Hossain (48*).

Afghan bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 53/5 with some superb bowling. Fighting knocks from Mosaddek Hossain (48*) Mahmudullah (25) helped Bangladesh attain a respectable score.

Rashid Khan (3/22) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) proved difficult for Bangladesh.

Chasing 128, Afghanistan did not have a good start and was struggling at 65/3 with the final six overs to go. Then, the duo of Ibrahim Zadran (42*) and Najibullah Zadran (43*) let loose their arms and chased the target with nine balls to go. The duo had an unbeaten stand of 69 runs.

Mosaddek Hossain (1/12) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh. Shakib and Saifuddin took one wicket each.

Mujeeb ur Rahman received the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning spell. (ANI)

